Craft, Sing, and Learn with Cocomelon’s Ms. Appleberry

Keeping kids entertained (and learning!) just got a little easier thanks to Ms. Appleberry from Cocomelon’s hit YouTube series The Melon Patch.

In the new live-action show, Ms. Appleberry and friends teach lessons through music, art, movement, and science, helping little ones learn while having fun. “Even when your kids are just singing or clapping, they’re not just having fun, they’re learning,” she shared.

Parents can also get creative at home with easy DIY crafts using everyday household items. Ms. Appleberry showed how to make a mini xylophone out of soup cans, painted, taped, and color-coded to create unique sounds for each size.