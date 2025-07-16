Crisppi's: Randy Moss Brings Crispy Chicken Flavor to Miami and Hard Rock Stadium

NFL legend Randy Moss is officially in the 305 with more than just football on his mind. He's bringing the heat with Crisppi's, a bold new addition to Miami’s food scene. Moss celebrated the grand opening of his first Miami storefront on Biscayne Boulevard and introduced two brand-new Crisppi's concession stands inside Hard Rock Stadium, just in time for football season.

This isn’t your typical game-day fare. Fans can now cheer on the Miami Dolphins while enjoying over-the-top chicken creations including seven unique chicken sandwich flavors, seven types of wings, and a range of inventive chicken and waffle options featuring toppings like Fruity Pebbles, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and Strawberry Shortcake.

For Moss, Crisppi's is about more than food, it’s about culture. He says his personal stamp on the brand came after tasting what he now considers the best chicken sandwich he’s ever had. Now, fans can share that same experience while watching their favorite team.

The creative flavor lineup is thanks to Moss’s partner and co-founder, Kirk, who dreamed up the menu and helped launch the brand into the spotlight via social media. For them, it’s all about authenticity: what you see online is exactly what you get in person.

Their partnership with Hard Rock Stadium and the Miami Dolphins is just the beginning. The goal is to make Crisppi's the go-to spot for both home and visiting fans craving bold, comforting bites before or after the big game.

The opening celebration drew a crowd of eager fans, including first-timers who gave the sandwiches a glowing review, with one even calling it “a 20 out of 10.” Between the food, the fandom, and the energy, it’s clear Crisppi's is here to stay.