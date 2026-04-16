Crunchyroll announces 10th Annual Anime Awards streaming live from Japan with celebrity guest lineup

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Premiere TV. All opinions and views are if the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Crunchyroll is celebrating National Anime Day on April 15 with the 10th Annual Anime Awards, which will be broadcast live from Japan on May 23.

The event highlights the exponential growth of the anime fandom, evolving from VHS tapes to massive box-office success and instant streaming.

"It's kind of meant everything to a kid who would just kind of play with his Dragon Ball action figures going outside," Nicholas said.

The awards feature 32 categories and celebrity presenters, including The Weeknd, who will present Anime of the Year, and Wu-Tang Clan founder RZA.

Fans can vote daily through April 15 at crunchyroll.com/animeawards, on the Crunchyroll app, or on MyAnimeList. The awards will stream live on Crunchyroll, Twitch, and YouTube.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.