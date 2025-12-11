Crypto as a Holiday Gift? The NCA Says Yes

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by National Cryptocurrency Association. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Did you know one of the top reasons people prefer crypto is its potential to grow in value?National Cryptocurrency Association’s Ali Tager joined Inside South Florida to break it all down and share resources for anyone feeling a little “crypto curious”.

Ali explains that the NCA teamed up with PayPal for a national study, and the results are surprising. Crypto is becoming a trending holiday gift, rivaling the classic gift card. Nearly a quarter of U.S. adults have already given or are considering giving crypto this season, and almost one in five say they’d rather receive crypto than a gift card.

So why the shift? According to survey respondents, crypto can grow in value, is more flexible to spend, never expires, and is faster, easier, and more exciting to send or receive. People also appreciate lower fees, added privacy, and quicker processing times.

Ali confirmed that yes, crypto can be both bought and sent as a gift, and this holiday season, it’s more accessible than ever. The NCA and PayPal have teamed up to make learning and gifting simple for beginners. On the NCA website, you’ll find free crypto basics courses, quizzes, and even a hands-on simulator that lets you practice using a crypto wallet without connecting your real bank account. Plus, their new weekly podcast, Crypto Explained, breaks everything down with real stories and easy-to-digest explainers.