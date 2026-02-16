Cuban classical ballet brings timeless romance to Miami this Valentine's season

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Cuban Classic Ballet of Miami Inc. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

The Cuban Classical Ballet of Miami is sweeping audiences into "Endless Love" this Valentine's season, celebrating the passion and precision of Cuban classical ballet tradition with a program that blends timeless romance and electrifying artistry.

The performance features the iconic "Giselle" alongside wedding pas de deux from beloved classical ballets, proving that classic love stories continue to resonate with modern audiences.

"The Cuban Classical Ballet of Miami's mission is to preserve the Cuban methodology of ballet," said Eriberto Jimenez, speaking about the company's dedication to maintaining this artistic tradition. "We don't have a big company here in Miami that presents only classical ballet repertoire, so that's what we try to do here in Miami. Keep alive our classical ballet repertoire, focusing on the Cuban methodology."

The timing during Valentine's season enhances the audience's emotional connection to the performance. The first part of the program features wedding pas de deux from classical ballets, including "Coppelia," "La Fille Mal Gardée," and "Don Quixote," before closing with the romantic "Giselle."

"We chose programs that reflect this love that we have all this month," Jimenez said. "We try to link everything to get more people based on the month of love."

Balancing classical legacy with modern engagement presents unique challenges for the company. Classical ballet, like opera, represents the foundation of dance and requires extensive dedication and training hours.

"It's hard to try to keep a ballet alive," Jimenez said. "This is a discipline that requires a lot of work and a lot of hours. So we try to keep it alive, try to bring the community, and we can make such a big difference because we're trying to preserve."

The Cuban Classical Ballet of Miami presents two major performances annually to continue preserving this classical ballet legacy.

The "Endless Love" performance takes place Saturday, February 21, at the Fillmore Miami Beach at 8 p.m. Tickets are available through the company's website at cubanclassicalballetmiami.org .

