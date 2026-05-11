Cuban Classical Ballet of Miami brings Le Corsaire to the Fillmore Theater

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The Cuban Classical Ballet of Miami is bringing Le Corsaire to the

Fillmore Theater on May 16.

The company was founded by Pedro Pablo Pena in 2006. Executive and Artistic Director Eriberto Jimenez said its mission is to preserve the Cuban methodology of ballet, the only methodology of its kind in the Western Hemisphere for the past 60 years.

"It's a story of pirates and a princess, so it's an adventure. It's a musically, it's a great score of music," Jimenez said.

The 90-minute performance features an international cast of dancers from Cuba, Colombia, Russia, and Brazil, as well as principal dancers from the Washington Ballet.

"This ballet, it's very exciting. It's a big adventure," Jimenez said.

Tickets are available through the Cuban Classical Ballet of Miami or at the Fillmore Theater box office.

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