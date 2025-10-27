Cut the Baggage Fees: The Stress-Free Travel Hack You Need This Holiday Season

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Ship & Play. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Holiday travel is here, and so are long lines, crowded airports, and those costly checked-bag fees. But what if you could skip baggage claim altogether? A new service is making it possible.

Ship & Play picks up your luggage, skis, or gear from your home, office, or hotel and delivers it straight to your destination, so you can breeze through the airport without hauling heavy bags. Pricing is competitive with airline fees, with shipments like luggage from Miami to Vail starting around $49 each way. Plus, a dedicated support team tracks each shipment for added peace of mind.