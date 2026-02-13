Dating experts reveal Valentine's Day red flags in new relationship scenarios

A dating expert and a comedian weighed in on modern Valentine's Day dating scenarios, offering insights into red flags and green flags for new relationships.

Dr. Jacquie Del Rosario, known as "America's marriage coach," and Miami comedian Brittany Brave participated in a "heart eyes or hard pass" dating game to evaluate common Valentine's Day relationship situations.

The first scenario involved someone planning elaborate Valentine's Day celebrations, including reservations, gifts, and heartfelt letters, but only on the second date. Both experts agreed this was a "hard pass" situation.

"Way too much," Brave said. "I mean, I guess the exception could be, maybe you had a phenomenal date, but second date going this in it's giving love bomb."

Brave suggested the behavior could indicate someone trying to fill a void or get over someone else. She also joked about the planning skills being suspicious.

"Also, a man that's that good at making plans is a serial killer, like, be careful," Brave said.

Del Rosario agreed, citing the pressure such gestures create early in relationships.

"It gives me stalker vibes. It's really too much, too soon. And I think it puts pressure on the relationship before it's really had a chance," Del Rosario said.

The second scenario involved receiving a playlist titled "songs that remind me of you" after two dates, but half the songs were breakup anthems, including one called "I still miss my ex." The experts disagreed on this situation.

Brave called it "heart eyes," embracing the messiness of the gesture.

"The comedian in me thinks this is so messy and raw, it's incredible," Brave said. "My love language is music. I love music, and I love making a playlist. I understand it's a little crazy, but I mean, now we can kind of trauma bond over our breakups."

Del Rosario disagreed, viewing it as a "hard pass" due to the focus on past relationships.

"For me, I feel that that's an indication that we're really traveling down the wrong road. Why are we talking about songs that have to do with breaking up or my ex?" Del Rosario said.

Brave is hosting a Valentine's Day event called "Batty Bash" at Amelia's 1931 in Kendall on Sunday, February 15, at noon. The all-female lineup variety show features comedy, drag performances, music, prizes, and games designed for people regardless of relationship status.

"Single or not, you can enjoy it. Married or divorced, you can enjoy it. It's just all about self-love," Brave said. For more information, visit @baddiebashpresents .