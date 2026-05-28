Davie Police Department is hiring and offering a $15,000 signing bonus for new officers

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Town of Davie Police Department. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

The Town of Davie Police Department is actively recruiting new officers and offering a competitive benefits package to attract qualified candidates.

Officer Ross said the department is looking for hardworking individuals with integrity who want to make a difference in the community.

New officers start at just over $75,000 per year and receive a $15,000 signing bonus. The department operates on four 10-hour shifts, giving officers three consecutive days off. Shifts are rebid every six months.

Additional benefits include 13 paid holidays, paid time off, and a take-home marked vehicle upon completing field training. The department also offers a 20-year retirement plan, allowing officers to retire at 65% of their pay. An 8-year DROP program is also available. Veterans can buy back up to four years of military service, potentially reducing the retirement requirement to 16 years.

Applicants should be physically prepared for a rigorous six-month academy. Disqualifying factors are listed on the department's website.

To apply, visit DaviePDJobs.com, Indeed, or USAJobs.gov.

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