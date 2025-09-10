Deadline Approaches: Federal EV Tax Credits Expire September 30

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Ford. All opinions are those of the guest and do not reflect WSFL-TV.

If you’ve been considering switching to an electric vehicle, the time to act is now. Tech expert Jennifer Jolly joined Inside South Florida with an urgent reminder: federal EV tax credits, worth up to $7,500 on new models and $4,000 on used models, are set to expire September 30, years earlier than originally planned.

Automakers like Ford are stepping in with added incentives, including the Ford Power Promise, which bundles a complimentary charger and installation with the purchase or lease of their EVs. But those perks also change after the deadline.

Even without credits, Jolly says EVs still make financial sense, saving thousands in fuel and maintenance each year, with some leases passing along incentives directly into lower monthly payments.