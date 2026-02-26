Design and Construction Week 2025: The hottest trends in home tech, siding, framing and more

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Trade Show Treasure Hunters. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Design and Construction Week brought together the residential design and construction industry's biggest trends, and home improvement experts Kathryn Emery and Chip Wade were on the floor hunting for the best finds. From smart home technology to innovative building systems, here is what caught their attention.

Honeywell Home

The first stop was the Honeywell Home booth, where Emery and Wade highlighted the new X8s thermostat.

"Honeywell Home is a leader in this space. And this new X8s thermostat is so cool, it has your video doorbell right there in the thermostat screen, compatible with your First Alert doorbell and with your Ring doorbell. So no more going to the door. All you have to do is look at your thermostat," Emery said.

Wade said the five-inch screen is large enough to see from across the room and offers more than just temperature control.

"Whether you want to see the temperature, whether you want to see the weather, you can monitor indoor air quality. And if you ever have any issues with your HVAC, it automatically sends an alert to keep you on top of any required maintenance," Wade said.

The X8s is also compatible with voice assistants. More information is available at honeywellhome.com .

Tando Composites

Next, the pair visited the Tando Composites booth, where Wade said he was so impressed with the product that he recently used it on his own home.

"What's great about this is it mimics the look of real wood shingles, but it has all the benefits of composites, just like decking shifted from real wood to composite. Now we have the same benefits with siding. This stuff will not discolor over time. It's super easy to install. It's lightweight, but ultra resilient," Wade said.

Emery noted that homeowners who do not want to reside in an entire house can use the Beach House Shake rustic collection as an accent or on a gable. More information is available at beachhouseshake.com .

Construx Super Frame System

For those looking to build faster and smarter, Wade spotlighted a product called Construx, an innovative off-site framing system.

"This is an amazingly innovative way to frame up a superstructure. We're talking roof, exterior walls, floor system, and stairs. This all gets CNC cut off site, flat packed and then put together like Lego pieces. Whether you're a small builder or a massive developer, this is going to save so much time, and it doesn't even require any skilled labor to assemble," Wade said.

Emery said the quality of the system stood out as well. Wade added that the system is built within 1/16 of an inch tolerance, is rated for up to 185 miles per hour wind load, includes insulation cavities and already has knockouts for plumbing and electrical.

"This is going to allow you to pass your framing inspection the first time, every time, and complete it in days, not weeks or months," Wade said.

More information is available at buildconstrux.com .

Danco Showerheads

The final find of the day focused on the shower experience, with Emery drawing attention to a line of shower heads with built-in filtration systems.

"When you take a shower, there are impurities in that water. This shower head has the filtration system built right into it. We take care of the water we drink. But think about the water that you shower in, it is so important," Emery said.

Wade said the shower heads are also visually appealing, come in different styles and finishes, and offer multiple spray settings for a spa-like experience. He added that installation is a simple 10-minute DIY project and that replacement cartridges are also available.

For more on all of the products featured at Design and Construction Week, visit tradeshowtreasurehunters.com .

