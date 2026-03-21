Dietitian Ashley Hawk shares 3 celery hacks and how to win free Dandy Celery for a year

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Ashley Hawk RD. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

March is National Celery Month, and registered dietitian Ashley Hawk says the arrival of warmer weather is the perfect time to refresh your diet with fresh produce that keeps you energized.

Hawk joined Inside South Florida to share three simple celery hacks and to announce a giveaway that could keep your kitchen stocked with celery for an entire year.

Why Dandy Celery?

Hawk says her go-to choice is Dandy Celery, particularly for its convenience and flavor profile.

"As a mom, I love that it's pre-cut and pre-washed, so it's ready to go right out of the bag. But get this, the Dandy growers have also been perfecting their celery farming technique for over 100 years, so their celery is actually sweeter and crispier than any other celery varieties," Hawk said.

To celebrate their 100th anniversary and National Celery Month, Dandy is giving away free celery for a year to 100 individuals. To enter, visit dudafresh.com.

Hack 1: Celery juice without a juicer

Hawk's first hack is for anyone who wants the benefits of fresh celery juice without the expense of a dedicated juicer.

"All you need to do is take a couple stalks of Dandy celery, put it in your blender with half an apple and some coconut water or fresh produce of choice, blend it up, and then use a mesh strainer or a cheesecloth, and you're going to have a delicious, hydrating juice within seconds," she said.

Hack 2: The convenient snack tray

Hawk says the secret to eating healthier snacks is making them as easy to grab as the alternatives.

"Did you know that when healthy snacks are within a convenient reach, we're more likely to consume them? Take the pre-cut, pre-washed Dandy celery, put it directly in your snack tray, and then come the afternoon, add your favorite dip of choice for a crunchy, flavorful bite," Hawk said.

Hack 3: Zero waste

Hawk's final tip is about maximizing your produce and minimizing food waste.

"Let nothing go to waste. Take that leftover celery you have from throughout the day and chop it up, and then you can add it to your fresh soup or salad, so you have a great, colorful bite," she said.

For more recipes and to enter the Dandy Celery giveaway, visit dudafresh.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.