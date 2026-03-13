Dietitian Gisela Bouvier shares her top food and supplement picks for women's health in March

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Gisela Bouvier Nutrition. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

March brings two important reasons to pay closer attention to what you are putting in your body — National Women's History Month and National Nutrition Month. Registered dietitian and nutritionist Gisela Bouvier joined Inside South Florida to share her top food and supplement recommendations specifically designed to support women's health.

Natural Delights Medjool dates

Bouvier says Natural Delights Medjool dates are one of the most powerful foods women can add to their daily routine.

"They're rich in potassium, magnesium and fiber, not to mention that they're naturally sweet, so they make a great replacement for added sugars, and they're tasty on their own or in recipes," Bouvier said.

She demonstrated two ways to incorporate Medjool dates into everyday meals. The first was a Mediterranean dense bean salad featuring navy beans and chickpeas for fiber and plant-based protein, bell peppers, cucumbers, onions, feta cheese, and Medjool dates for natural sweetness.

"This is so great for your digestive health, heart health and hormone health," she said.

The second option was a simple girl dinner plate featuring turkey, cheese, berries, cucumber, chips for crunch, and Natural Delights mini Medjool dates in a coconut flavor.

Natural Delights Medjool dates are available at Publix, Whole Foods, Sprouts, and The Fresh Market across South Florida. Recipes are available at naturaldelights.com.

NOW Products

Bouvier says supplements can be a valuable tool for women's health — but choosing the right ones from transparent companies matters.

"It's really important that we consider what supplements we're taking, as far as is the company transparent about their manufacturing processes and their testing," she said.

She highlighted three supplements from NOW Foods for women to consider.

Bouvier says magnesium is one of the most essential and most overlooked nutrients for women.

"Magnesium is one of those nutrients that's involved in 300 processes in the body, from cardiovascular health to immune health and nervous system, but 50% of US adults don't get enough of it," she said.

NOW Foods carries a magnesium L-threonate supplement in powder form, which Bouvier says is clinically validated to support memory, focus, calmness, and mood. She recommends adding it to a morning smoothie, coffee, or yogurt.

The second supplement Bouvier recommends is DIM, a phytochemical that is a natural metabolite of cruciferous vegetables like broccoli, Brussels sprouts, and cabbage.

"What it does is it promotes healthy hormone metabolism to support the body's natural detoxification process. We could all use that, especially as spring is coming," she said.

Bouvier's third recommendation is D-Mannose, which she says is beneficial for urinary tract health.

"It's great for cleansing the urinary tract and maintaining healthy bladder lining. So another great addition," she said.

She emphasized that anyone starting a new supplement routine should consult with a physician or healthcare practitioner first.

NOW Foods supplements are available at nowfoods.com and at health food retailers across South Florida. Visit their website for a store locator.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.