Dietitian Roxana Ehsani shares Mediterranean tuna recipes for summer with Genova Seafood

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Roxana Ehsani Nutrition. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Registered dietitian Roxana Ehsani is bringing Mediterranean-inspired flavors to summer entertaining with two simple recipes built around Genova Premium yellowfin tuna in olive oil.

The first is a Mediterranean tuna, feta, and dill salad. It starts with arugula, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, and feta cheese. Genova Premium tuna is added, and the dressing is made by whisking lemon juice, salt, pepper, and dill with reserved olive oil from the can. The dressing is tossed over the salad just before serving.

The second recipe is a flatbread Niçoise, a combination of ingredients piled onto warm, doughy flatbread.

Genova also recently launched Mediterranean tuna bowls for on-the-go eating. The ready-to-eat bowls deliver more than 20 grams of protein per serving and come in two varieties: lentil and grain, and bean salad. Each bowl is made with MSC light tuna and provides omega-3 fatty acids, healthy fats, and fiber.

Genova yellowfin tuna is wild-caught. For recipes and a store locator, visit GenovaSeafood.com.

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