Discover top spring and summer essentials for yard care, skincare, wellness, and luxury travel planning.

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A variety of products and destinations are available to help prepare for spring and summer, ranging from yard tools and skincare to wellness supplements and luxury travel.

Gorilla offers durable products designed to simplify yard work. The Gorilla Poly yard cart features a large bin for moving mulch, soil, plants, or debris, allowing users to easily dump contents instead of lifting or shoveling. The brand's aluminum zero-rust hose reel prevents corrosion and keeps hoses tangle-free. Paired with a heavy-duty garden hose, the setup provides a lightweight and flexible watering solution. These items are available at Home Depot, Lowe's, and Amazon.

For home fragrance, Febreze introduced its 2026 scent of the year, Tranquil Cypress Coves. As one of more than 30 scents offered by the brand, it features fruit-forward notes of citrus, nectarine, and sea breeze. The scent can be layered using air, plug, car, and fabric options.

In skincare, Eucerin provides suncare enriched with five antioxidants to defend against long-term sun damage. The Eucerin Tinted Age Defense SPF 50 includes hyaluronic acid to visibly reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles, along with a universal blendable tint for radiant skin. The full sun line guards skin from free radicals and supports skin health.

Dr. Moritz offers a curated line of supplements combining traditional recipes with modern science. Designed for easy nutrient absorption, the products include Lion's Mane Gummies for focus and energy, magnesium glistening gummies for relaxation and sleep, and Ashwagandha Gummies for rest, immunity, and anxiety reduction. They are available on Amazon.

For summer travel planning, Four Seasons Resort Nevis features 189 guest rooms and suites, over two miles of beach coastline, three pools, and an 18-hole championship golf course. The resort's new Island Breakaway offer includes complimentary airport transfers and value across dining, spa, wellness, and activities. More information is available at fourseasons.com/nevis.

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