Disney On Ice: Jump In Brings New Magic to the Rink

From the debut of scenes inspired by Moana 2, Inside Out, and Zootopia to show-stopping aerial stunts and meticulously crafted costumes, this year’s Jump In! tour is bringing something totally new to the ice. Skaters are rehearsing nonstop to perfect every dazzling moment, creating pure joy for families as their favorite characters come to life.

Watch the full segment to go behind the scenes with the performers, and see why this is their most magical show yet. For more information, visit DisneyOnIce.com .