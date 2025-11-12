Diving Deep into Deliciousness: The Blue Food Cookbook

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Fed By Blue. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Emmy-winning chef Andrew Zimmern and sustainable seafood guru Barton Seaver just dropped "The Blue Food Cookbook," and they're here to revolutionize your relationship with the ocean's bounty. This isn't just another cookbook; it's a seafood manifesto packed with 145 mouthwatering recipes designed to get Americans cooking fish at home instead of only ordering it at restaurants.

The dynamic duo's mission is brilliantly simple: make seafood the star of your dinner table "day after day, night after night" while saving the planet one delicious bite at a time. Barton explains that "blue food" isn't just about what's on your plate; it's about using your fork as a force for good, creating positive environmental, health, and economic ripple effects with every seafood choice.

The book promises cheap, easy, affordable, and flavor-packed recipes that even seafood skeptics can master. Andrew emphasizes that Americans already love seafood; we just need to bring that restaurant magic home to our own kitchens.

Perfect timing for holiday gifting, this ocean-to-table treasure is available everywhere books are sold, with bonus recipes and videos waiting at AndrewZimmern.com. Get ready to make waves in your kitchen!

