DIY Fall Floral Pumpkins with Illiett Ojeda

Inside South Florida welcomed back DIY expert Illiett Ojeda, who shared a simple and creative way to transition your home décor from Halloween to fall with dried floral pumpkins.

For this craft, all you need are dried flowers, a paintbrush or sponge, and Mod Podge glue. The process is easy: apply a light layer of Mod Podge to your pumpkin, press on the dried florals, and seal with another thin coat of glue. It dries clear, leaving behind a beautiful, natural finish.

Illiett explained that this activity is perfect for families looking to craft together and repurpose pumpkins from Halloween. Whether you use real or faux pumpkins, these arrangements make elegant centerpieces for the kitchen, dining table, or living room throughout the fall season.