DIY Mom’s Genius Halloween Goody Bags You Can Make in Minutes

There are people out there who want to keep things mild this spooky season: the traditional trick-or-treating, the cute costumes, and the classic candy handouts. So our DIY Mom, Illiet Ojeda, is making it easy with both a trick and a treat!

Illiet shows us how to turn simple items you already have at home into adorable Halloween goody bags that will make you the hero of the classroom parade. From pipe-cleaner spiders to spooky tissue-paper ghosts and even mini mummy pops, these crafts are fast, fun, and kid-approved. Her favorite part? Letting the creativity flow with her family while keeping things budget-friendly.