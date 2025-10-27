Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
DIY Mom’s Genius Halloween Goody Bags You Can Make in Minutes

There are people out there who want to keep things mild this spooky season: the traditional trick-or-treating, the cute costumes, and the classic candy handouts. So our DIY Mom, Illiet Ojeda, is making it easy with both a trick and a treat!

Illiet shows us how to turn simple items you already have at home into adorable Halloween goody bags that will make you the hero of the classroom parade. From pipe-cleaner spiders to spooky tissue-paper ghosts and even mini mummy pops, these crafts are fast, fun, and kid-approved. Her favorite part? Letting the creativity flow with her family while keeping things budget-friendly.

Want more crafty inspo this Halloween season? Follow Illiet on Instagram at @illiet for even more boo-tiful ideas.

