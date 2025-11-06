Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

DIY Queen Lauren Makk Shares Easy Cricut Projects to Personalize Your Holidays

DIY Queen Lauren Makk Shares Easy Cricut Projects to Personalize Your Holidays
Posted
and last updated

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Cricut. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Inside South Florida got into the holiday spirit with Lauren Makk, the designer and TV personality best known from HGTV, TLC’s Trading Spaces, and The Oprah Winfrey Network. Teaming up with Cricut, Lauren shared creative, affordable ways to make holiday décor and gifts more personal, all without breaking the bank.

Using the Cricut Joy Xtra and Cricut Maker 4, Lauren showed how anyone can make custom decorations like mistletoe door signs, personalized cookie jars, and Nutcracker treat boxes. Thanks to Cricut Design Space, users can access thousands of fonts, images, and ready-to-make projects, making it perfect for both beginners and seasoned DIY enthusiasts alike.

And this season, Cricut fans have even more reason to get crafty. The company’s “Cricut Hosts the Holidays” contest is running through November 30, giving 10 winners a $3,000 cash prize plus a $300 Cricut.com voucher. To enter, simply upload a short video (one minute or less) showing what you love to make or how Cricut inspires your creativity, even if you don’t own a Cricut yet. Entries can be submitted through the Cricut contest page or on Instagram using #CricutHostsTheHolidays.

Learn more by visiting Cricut.com for products, inspiration, and tutorials, or head to woobox.com/dzemoy to enter the holiday contest.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com