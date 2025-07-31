Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
DJ M Dot Kicks Off Back-to-School Season with Community Drive and Foundation Launch

As South Florida students gear up for another school year, local favorite DJ M Dot is making sure they head back to class with confidence and all the essentials. The DJ, father, mentor, and community leader recently stopped by Inside South Florida to talk about his new nonprofit, The Dotted Line Foundation, and its upcoming back-to-school initiative.

The Dotted Line Foundation is focused on empowering the next generation through mentorship, fitness, career development, and music education. One of its standout programs is the DJ Academy, where M Dot teaches kids how to DJ, while also incorporating valuable life skills and lessons on leadership.

To launch the foundation in a meaningful way, DJ M Dot is hosting a community-centered back-to-school drive. But this isn't your typical supply giveaway, it's a full-on block party. Families can expect free school supplies, uniforms, haircuts courtesy of the Miami Barber Institute, food trucks, music, and entertainment.

The event is especially personal for the Miami native, who grew up in Kendall and has deep roots in South Dade. Giving back to his hometown, he says, is a full-circle moment.

To learn more about The Dotted Line Foundation and its upcoming events, visit dottedlinefoundation.com or email info@dottedlinefoundation.com.

