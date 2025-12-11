Does a Pending Immigration Application Protect You from Deportation? An Expert Breaks It Down

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by U.S. Immigration Law Counsel. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

If there’s one topic that can get confusing fast, it’s immigration – the rules change, the processes vary, and keeping up can feel overwhelming. That’s why we turn to our trusted advisors at U.S. Immigration Law Counsel. Attorney Saman Movassaghi Gonzalez joined Inside South Florida to help us dive straight into an important question: Does having a pending immigration application protect you from deportation?

Saman says the honest answer is not necessarily. Immigration law is complex, and while people often assume that being “in process” keeps them safe, the reality is that unless you have an underlying legal status, a pending application alone does not guarantee protection from detention or removal. Historically, those in pending processes weren’t prioritized for enforcement, but today’s climate looks very different.

For anyone currently waiting on an application, that answer can bring real fear. Saman encourages people to fully understand which process they are in, what options they still have, and whether they qualify for any type of lawful status. We are in what she calls an “era of enforcement,” meaning more individuals with pending cases are being identified, questioned, and even placed in proceedings.

So what can someone do while their case is pending? Saman stresses the importance of being prepared. Keep all ID and immigration documents easily accessible, which can include work permits, USCIS receipts, and attorney information. This is especially true in Florida, where local law enforcement cooperates with ICE. Having these documents on hand during a traffic stop or routine encounter can make a meaningful difference. Officers can show discretion, but she notes that discretion is being exercised less frequently today.

Her final message is one of steadiness: take things step by step, stay informed, and don’t face the process alone. Anxiety is real, but knowledge and proper legal guidance can help you navigate the stress.