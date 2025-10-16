Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Don’t Let Your Medicare Advantage Benefits Go to Waste

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Kenvue. All opinions expressed are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect the views of WSFL-TV.

More than 30 million Americans are enrolled in Medicare Advantage, but billions in valuable over-the-counter (OTC) benefits go unused every year. Certified financial planner Shinobu Hindert, teaming up with Kenvue, joined Inside South Florida to explain how to make the most of these savings.

These OTC funds can help pay for everyday essentials like pain relievers, allergy meds, sunscreen, dental rinses, and first-aid items, but here’s the catch: they don’t roll over. Hindert says reviewing your plan and using your allowance before it expires can save hundreds of dollars a year.

Check with your plan administrator for eligible items, and visit KenvueBrands.com/US/MedAdvantage to explore covered products and learn more.

