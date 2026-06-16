DoorDash offers World Cup watch party tips, summer savings, and a chance to win tickets to the final

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Door Dash. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

With the World Cup just around the corner, Americans are already planning watch parties, game day gatherings, and summer get-togethers. DoorDash is rolling out a slate of deals, fan experiences, and a sweepstakes for the occasion.

Cristen Milliner, Communications Leader and Storyteller at DoorDash, said fans are looking to elevate their watch party experience without spending all day preparing.

"People are really wanting to elevate that kind of watch party experience without having to spend all day preparing. So we are really seeing people turn to things like easy group ordering and ordering those last-minute essentials on DoorDash to make it much more manageable," Milliner said.

DoorDash is an official tournament supporter of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

To help offset the costs of summer entertaining, DoorDash is launching its annual Summer of DashPass campaign, running through July 22. Through the DoorDash app, members can access exclusive offers, including BOGO deals, free item discounts, and savings of 25% to 50% off across meals, groceries, tech, and more.

DoorDash is also kicking off its first-ever international campaign, called Deliver Us to Football, which includes live watch parties, special events, and added perks in major host cities.

Members who place 4 orders by July 8 can also enter for a chance to win 2 tickets to the World Cup final, including an all-expenses-paid trip.

Milliner said the goal behind all of it comes down to convenience.

"With DoorDash, you can get everything that you need. You can get the meal, you can get the decorations, you can get the snacks, you can get the drinks, everything that you need for a watch party. And if you forget something, you don't have to miss out on the action by running to the store," Milliner said.

For more information on summer savings and World Cup fan experiences, visit doordash.com or download the DoorDash app.

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