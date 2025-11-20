Downtown Hollywood Unveils Major Streetscape Makeover to Boost Walkability and Community Life

Downtown Hollywood has a brand-new look, and city leaders say the transformation is all about creating a more welcoming, walkable environment for residents and visitors. Arlene Borenstein from the City of Hollywood shared the highlights of the revitalized corridor as Inside South Florida visited the newly redesigned stretch.

The most noticeable change: dramatically wider sidewalks lined with new landscaping and upgraded lighting. The redesign provides space for outdoor dining, bikes, strollers, and pedestrians, creating what the city hopes will feel like an inviting, all-day destination.

City officials say the goal goes far beyond aesthetics. The project is part of a broader effort to enhance the downtown lifestyle, from grabbing a morning coffee to enjoying dinner outdoors or taking the family out for an evening stroll.

Despite a common misconception, parking is plentiful, thanks to multiple garages, including the new University Station garage, along with the Radius and Van Buren garages.

Visitors can also explore the district using Hollywood’s free “Holly-Go” shuttle, which connects downtown with the beach, ArtsPark, and other key stops. For on-demand rides throughout the area, the Sun Shuttle offers $2 trips booked through an app.

With cultural anchors like Hollywood Hot Glass, Cinema Paradiso, and the newly upgraded Arts & Culture Center all nearby, the city hopes the streetscape project will give residents even more reasons to discover downtown Hollywood.