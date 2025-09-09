Dr. Leila Morris Brings Innovative Wellness to Coral Springs

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Stafford Communications. All opinions are those of the guest and do not reflect WSFL-TV.

Inside South Florida welcomed Dr. Leila Morris, founder of Dr. Leila Morris Medical Wellness, to share how her Coral Springs practice is changing the way patients think about health. Her center focuses on whole-body healing through nutrition coaching, weight management, dietary supplements, and bioidentical hormone therapies for both women and men.

Dr. Morris is also the first in the area to offer EXO Mind, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive brain stimulation technology that supports those dealing with depression, anxiety, brain fog, binge eating, and more by improving the brain’s emotional regulation and cognitive flow.

The clinic also features state-of-the-art treatments, including Emsculpt Neo for muscle building and fat reduction, Emface for a non-surgical facelift, and the Emsella chair to restore pelvic floor health and core strength.