Easy Back-to-School Meals and Snacks from Danone North America

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Danone North America. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect those of WSFL-TV.

Registered dietitian and mom Amanda Blechman from Danone North America joined Inside South Florida to share her favorite tips and go-to products for keeping kids fueled and focused during the busy school year.

From quick breakfasts with Silk Kids plant-based milk and make-ahead oatmeal bars, to balanced lunchboxes with Greek yogurt veggie dip and Danimals smoothies, Amanda showed how easy it can be to pack nutrient-dense meals. She also highlighted simple after-school snack ideas like customizable snack platters, Two Good & Co pouches, and Happy Tot Multigrain Cookies that keep kids satisfied without the stress.