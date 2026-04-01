Easy tips and menu ideas for hosting spring and Easter celebrations

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TV host and chef Cara Di Falco shared her top tips for hosting simple and festive spring gatherings. She recommends focusing on one standout item, like a bright seasonal dish or a colorful dessert, rather than trying to do everything.

"Keep it fresh, simple, a little bit festive," Di Falco said.

For personalized touches, Di Falco suggests using a Cricut Joy Extra to create customized Easter baskets and spring decor.

To save time on the menu, she recommends Bob Evans ready-to-heat side dishes, such as macaroni and cheese or mashed potatoes, which can be microwaved in minutes or used in a breakfast casserole.

For sweets, Di Falco highlighted Lindt chocolates, including the iconic Gold Bunny in milk chocolate and salted caramel, mini bite-sized bunnies for egg hunts, Dubai-style chocolate eggs with pistachio filling, and Lindor Carrot Cake truffles.

To complete the meal, Di Falco suggests serving SunnyD citrus punch. The different sizes work well for Easter baskets, egg hunts, and the brunch table.

More information can be found at tipsontv.com.