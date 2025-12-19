Easy Winter Self-Care Gifts That Feel Festive and Affordable

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Jamie O’ + Co. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

With the holidays in full swing, simple self-care gifts are becoming go-to options for shoppers looking for affordable, thoughtful finds. Beauty and lifestyle expert Jamie O'Donnell shared a few winter beauty essentials that work perfectly as stocking stuffers or post-holiday pick-me-ups.

Olay Holiday Body Wash Collection

One standout is the Olay Holiday Body Wash Collection, designed to cleanse and moisturize while delivering festive seasonal scents. Infused with vitamin B3 complex, the creamy body wash helps support the skin’s moisture barrier and provides long-lasting hydration during the colder months. The limited-edition scents offer a luxury feel at an accessible price point and are available at major retailers nationwide.

Secret Fresh Holiday Collection

For an easy way to stay fresh and confident after the shower, Jamie recommends the Secret Fresh Holiday Collection. These clinical-strength antiperspirants provide up to 72 hours of odor protection and are available in both aluminum and aluminum-free options. Infused with pH-balancing minerals and dermatologist-tested, they’re practical, reliable, and ideal for gifting. Available now at major retailers nationwide.