Elizabeth Werner Shares Back-to-School Must-Haves for Kids of All Ages

Child lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner joined Inside South Florida to share her favorite toys, tools, and essentials to help families transition from summer fun back into school mode. From STEM-based play to comfy sleep must-haves, her list ensures kids are ready to learn, focus, and thrive this school year.

LEGO Travel Boat Adventure

Encourage focus and creativity with the LEGO Friends Travel Boat Adventure Set. Kids can build a luxurious boat complete with a working sail, detailed interior, mini dolls, and accessories. With hands-on building and imaginative storytelling combined, this set makes learning fun while strengthening problem-solving skills. For more information, visit LEGO.com .

Back-To-School at Walmart

This year, Walmart is offering its lowest school supply prices in six years. Families can shop everything from backpacks and lunch gear to snacks, tech, and more, either in-store, online at Walmart.com , or through the convenient app. Plus, their new tween fashion line, Weekend Academy, delivers on-trend styles, most pieces under $15.

Laugh & Learn 4-in-1 Activity Table

Perfect for little learners, this multi-stage activity center grows with children from six months and up. With 135+ songs, sounds, and phrases, it teaches numbers, colors, shapes, and music while transitioning from floor play to table, desk, and easel. For more information, visit Mattel.com .

SquishPillow by Squishmallows

The fan-favorite plush toys now have their own squishy sleep pillows. Available in soft, medium, and firm designs with cozy cases, they’re taking dorm rooms and kids’ bedrooms by storm. Grab them fast before they sell out. For more information, visit Jazwares.com .

My Robotic Pet: Coding Chameleon

Teach coding through play with the Robotic Chameleon from Thames & Kosmos. Kids build it from head to tail and use sensors, LEDs, and action cards to program cool tricks like changing colors and catching prey, all while learning real coding skills away from screens. For more information, visit ThamesAndKosmos.com .