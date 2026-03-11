Elohim's Lounge is creating sober, faith-based community spaces across South Florida

What began as a simple desire for a safe, sober place to socialize has grown into a nonprofit movement reshaping how South Florida communities gather.

Elohim's Lounge, founded by a husband-and-wife team, was built on the idea of creating sober, safe spaces for people to celebrate and connect — free from alcohol and rooted in faith. Two years in, the vision has expanded far beyond what its founders ever imagined.

How it started

The concept grew out of a personal need during the early stages of the founders' marriage.

"When we originally came up with it, we were in the beginning stages of our marriage and getting closer to God together. And overall, we wanted a space that we can go to and feel welcome socially. Because as a couple, it may be hard to interact with other couples in settings where there's alcohol and things like that," Nat, the founder said.

She says the original goal was modest.

"It was originally just an idea of like, okay, if my husband and I can hear the music we want to hear and be safe, that's good enough. We didn't expect others to also be craving the same things," she said.

A vision that multiplied

What started as renting out spaces and creating sober, faith-based environments has grown into something much larger. Elohim's Lounge has since established itself as a nonprofit, expanded into bigger venues, and is now working toward securing its own building.

"We have multiplied. Now we take over bigger spaces. We're working towards getting our building, and we have established ourselves as a nonprofit to help the community," she said.

The founder says the growth has been about more than just events — it has transformed every area of her family's life.

"The more that we put into this mission and gave into multiplying the vision, God has really grew our relationship together and then also helped us with people in our community to help our relationships, our kids, and it just overall has changed every little thing in our life we've dedicated to the ministry," Nat said.

She says she has come to see even the setbacks as part of a larger plan.

"I see now how everything is intentional, even the setbacks. God had a better plan, and they were to multiply even those little, minor inconveniences and times when we thought that this idea may not work. And just trusting in God, he has multiplied even our home situation. Everything has been on the incline," she said.

Virtual Bible study every Wednesday

Beyond in-person events, Elohim's Lounge hosts a virtual Bible study every Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. to continue growing the community online.

To stay up to date on upcoming events and join the Wednesday Bible study, visit elohimslounge.com or follow the organization on Instagram at @elohimsloungefl.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.