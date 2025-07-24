Embrace Girls Foundation Unveils Enchanting New Room for Young Girls in Liberty City

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by The Embrace Girls. Space sponsored by Interiors by Steven G, and designed in collaboration with Life Style Expert, Martin Amado. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

The Embrace Girls Foundation has transformed a room in Liberty City into a breathtaking sanctuary for the young girls it serves, complete with chandeliers, plush seating, and whimsical purple hues that feel straight out of a storybook. But this isn’t just about decor, it’s about creating a safe, nurturing, and inspiring space for personal growth and learning.

Founded by Velma R. Lawrence, the Embrace Girls Foundation began humbly, under a tree with snacks and blankets, offering a space for a small group of girls to talk and dream. Today, the foundation operates in multiple schools across South Florida, providing holistic after-school programming focused on reading, writing, math, social skills, and character development.

“This is such a beautiful space for the girls. After a long day at school, they get to come here and not only learn to read, write, spell, and count, but also build their social skills,” said Lawrence. The new room will also host tea parties, social gatherings, and other enrichment events designed to boost etiquette, expression, and empowerment.

Board member and community leader Brenda Forman echoed the sentiment, calling the room “gorgeous” and emphasizing the foundation’s life-changing impact. “I grew up right here in Liberty City, and back then, there weren’t spaces like this. There weren’t judges, Clerks of Court, or celebrities coming to my elementary school saying, “Hey little girl, you can be this—let me show you how.” That just didn’t happen,” she said. “So we started something ourselves, just down the street from here. One day, we sat under a tree with snacks and blankets, talking to about 13 or 18 girls. The very next week, over 30 girls showed up for our little club meeting, we knew then we had something special. Since then, it’s grown. We’re now in multiple schools offering full wraparound services after school.”

The Embrace Girls Foundation welcomes support from the community, whether it’s through donations, volunteering, or attending their upcoming annual holiday concert fundraiser. The concert will feature powerhouse performances by Deniece Williams, Michel’le, Cherrelle, Karyn White, and Regina Belle, making it a signature event to support the mission of uplifting girls across the region.