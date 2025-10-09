Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Empowering Hispanic Businesses with the Hispanic Heritage Chamber of Commerce

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by the Hispanic Heritage Chamber of Commerce. All opinions expressed are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect the views of WSFL-TV.

The Hispanic Heritage Chamber of Commerce (HHCC) has been a driving force for growth, advocacy, and connection across South Florida. At its heart is Mary Sol Gonzalez, the organization’s President and CEO, who joined Inside South Florida to share how the chamber uplifts businesses of all backgrounds through networking events, educational resources, and policy advocacy.

Up next, HHCC is hosting its Anniversary Celebration: The Colors of Our Legacy on October 31 at the Urban League in Fort Lauderdale. The luncheon will feature live music, art, and the annual Business Excellence Awards, recognizing outstanding local leaders, professionals, and small businesses.

Watch the full segment to hear how the HHCC continues to elevate and celebrate South Florida’s vibrant business community. For more information, visit myhhcc.com.

