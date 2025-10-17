Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Empowering Women & Latino Entrepreneurs with Carolina Veira

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by the Hispanic Heritage Chamber of Commerce. All opinions expressed are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect the views of WSFL-TV.

Founder and CEO Carolina Veira of The Strategic Group joined Inside South Florida to talk about her mission: helping female founders and Latino entrepreneurs scale their businesses from six to eight figures through CFO services, financial literacy, and growth strategy.

Carolina shared how she works to equip women with the tools, mindset, and confidence to succeed: “When women succeed, the whole family, the whole community succeeds,” she said. With the Latino market now over 62 million and growing, Veira emphasizes that supporting this community drives economic growth for everyone.

To learn more or work with Carolina, visit carolinaveira.com, or call 786-459-4302.

