Empowerment on the Runway: Miss Arc Broward Celebrates Ability, Confidence, and Community

Inside South Florida spotlighted the inspiring work of Arc Broward, which offers nearly 20 programs for children and adults with disabilities. One of its most beloved initiatives, the Miss Arc Broward pageant, provides young girls with the opportunity to feel empowered, supported, and celebrated, creating joy that radiates far beyond the stage.

This year’s crown went to 13-year-old South Florida native Gianna Gallagher, whose win came as a complete surprise and a powerful moment of confidence and growth. The pageant experience helped Gianna strengthen her voice, build community, and step into new opportunities—from theater auditions to student leadership—while reminding everyone involved that the true prize is connection, self-belief, and belonging.