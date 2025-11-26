Exit 36 Poetry Slam Returns With Expanded Lineup and New Community Events

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

South Florida is preparing for a major cultural moment as the Exit 36 Poetry Slam launches its eighth annual festival in Pompano Beach. The December event continues to draw poets from across the country, thanks in part to the region’s ideal winter weather and the slam’s growing reputation.

This year’s festival introduces an expanded slate of programming. Attendees can expect writing workshops, artist talks, community engagement experiences, and a significantly larger competition field. Forty poets will take the stage, supported by increased prize offerings that reflect the event’s continued growth.

Although competitors for this year pre-registered, organizers emphasize that future participants simply need original work, a strong stage presence, and the ability to perform within the slam’s three-minute timed format.

Beyond entertainment, the event plays an important role in the cultural life of South Florida. The festival aims to strengthen community connections by showcasing diverse voices and personal stories that highlight shared experiences and perspectives.