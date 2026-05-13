Expert tips for finding the perfect Mother's Day fragrance for mom this spring

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by The Fragrance Foundation. All opinions and views are if the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Linda Levy, president of the Fragrance Foundation, says fragrance is a timeless

Mother's Day gift, and picking the right one is easier than it seems.

"I think you can take what seems like an overwhelming subject and

really net it down by looking at scent categories and those which are really trending,"

Levy said.

This season, Levy says floral and fruity scents are leading the trends. She highlighted

two fragrances in particular: Choose You from House of Beau, a brand-new scent

the Fragrance Foundation recently featured at the Miami Botanical Gardens,

and Dolce & Gabbana's Light Blue, which she described as aquatic and floral.

Levy also explained why spring fragrances differ from holiday picks.

"In the wintertime, there's a tendency to go for heavier, more intense,

more of a gourmand cozy, wrap yourself up in a kind of scent.

Where in the springtime, the florals and the lighter fragrances," Levy said.

She compared fragrance to fashion, calling it an "invisible accessory" that should shift with

the seasons just like clothing does.

For more tips, visit fragrance.org or follow the Fragrance Foundation on

nstagram at @FragranceFoundation.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

