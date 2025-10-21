Exploring Hispanic Heritage Through Wine with Daniela Garrido

Wine expert and travel blogger Daniela Garrido returned to Inside South Florida to share how to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a toast, featuring wines made by Hispanic vintners and grapes with Latin roots.
Daniella highlighted two standout bottles:
- Reclamación Wines Rosé – Created by David Salazar in California, this label honors his Mexican heritage and supports vineyard workers and their families. The stunning bottle, adorned with monarch butterflies, symbolizes migration and resilience.
- Diablo Paso Tempranillo – A rich, dry red wine from Paso Robles that showcases Spanish grape varieties grown in California’s fertile Central Coast.
She also suggested exploring other Latin-origin wines like Malbecs from Argentina and Cavas from Spain, all meaningful ways to honor Hispanic culture through craftsmanship and flavor.
Follow @daniuncorked on Instagram for more wine stories, travel tips, and pairing inspiration.