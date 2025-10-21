Exploring Hispanic Heritage Through Wine with Daniela Garrido

Wine expert and travel blogger Daniela Garrido returned to Inside South Florida to share how to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a toast, featuring wines made by Hispanic vintners and grapes with Latin roots.

Daniella highlighted two standout bottles:



Reclamación Wines Rosé – Created by David Salazar in California, this label honors his Mexican heritage and supports vineyard workers and their families. The stunning bottle, adorned with monarch butterflies, symbolizes migration and resilience.

Diablo Paso Tempranillo – A rich, dry red wine from Paso Robles that showcases Spanish grape varieties grown in California's fertile Central Coast.

She also suggested exploring other Latin-origin wines like Malbecs from Argentina and Cavas from Spain, all meaningful ways to honor Hispanic culture through craftsmanship and flavor.