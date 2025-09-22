Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Exploring LoanDepot Park With ISF

Inside South Florida’s LaMyiah Pearlinia and Ariel Cipolla made their first trip to LoanDepot Park, home of the Miami Marlins, and discovered it’s so much more than baseball. From kid-friendly activities like Billy’s Boathouse and VR batting cages to live concerts and pre-game field experiences, there’s something for every fan.

And of course, the food! Beyond classic ballpark bites, you’ll find tequeños, croquetas, empanadas, and even themed concessions. On special days like Dollar Dog Night, fans can score unbeatable deals while enjoying the game-day culture. Add in the Bobblehead Museum (the largest in all of MLB), a Marlins Hall of Fame, and dozens of concessions and bars, and the stadium becomes a full Miami experience.

Catch the full segment to see all the fun and hear from the team behind these activations. For more on tickets, events, and theme nights, visit mlb.com/marlins.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

