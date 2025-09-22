Exploring LoanDepot Park With ISF

Inside South Florida’s LaMyiah Pearlinia and Ariel Cipolla made their first trip to LoanDepot Park, home of the Miami Marlins, and discovered it’s so much more than baseball. From kid-friendly activities like Billy’s Boathouse and VR batting cages to live concerts and pre-game field experiences, there’s something for every fan.

And of course, the food! Beyond classic ballpark bites, you’ll find tequeños, croquetas, empanadas, and even themed concessions. On special days like Dollar Dog Night, fans can score unbeatable deals while enjoying the game-day culture. Add in the Bobblehead Museum (the largest in all of MLB), a Marlins Hall of Fame, and dozens of concessions and bars, and the stadium becomes a full Miami experience.