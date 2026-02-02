Faire's 2026 forecast reveals four key retail trends driving consumer shopping habits this year

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Faire. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Shoppers are increasingly looking for meaningful gifts and products that reflect their authentic selves, driving new trends in retail for 2026. Faire, the online wholesale marketplace for independent retailers, recently released its 2026 forecast, revealing what products will be showing up in local stores throughout the year.

Megan B Murphy, author of "Your Fully Charged Life" and trend analyst, discussed the findings and their implications for both retailers and consumers.

Faire serves as a game-changer for small business owners by connecting brands with retailers through a global online platform. This allows independent retailers to source and find unique merchandise to stock their store shelves.

"There's nothing else like it for independent retailers," Murphy said.

The 2026 forecast provides data-backed insights into consumer shopping habits, revealing that people are shopping with more intention than before.

"Small business owners, they've got good gut instincts, but this is really like a crystal ball backed by data," Murphy said. "Our findings are that people are shopping with a little bit more intention. They're kind of saying no to the big box stores and saying, I want something that feels curated, that feels special, that's small business oriented."

The forecast identifies four key trends shaping consumer habits in 2026:



Well Read: Book-inspired products are experiencing significant growth, with searches for literature and paperbacks up 100%. Consumers are seeking fancy bookmarks, leather journals, book bags and anything book-related.

Book-inspired products are experiencing significant growth, with searches for literature and paperbacks up 100%. Consumers are seeking fancy bookmarks, leather journals, book bags and anything book-related. Fanfare : Sports-themed merchandise is surging due to major events like the Winter Olympics and World Cup. Rugby shirts, track jackets and items for watch parties are in high demand, with searches for small medals up 150%.

: Sports-themed merchandise is surging due to major events like the Winter Olympics and World Cup. Rugby shirts, track jackets and items for watch parties are in high demand, with searches for small medals up 150%. More is More: Maximalism is making a comeback with bold designs across home and fashion categories. Zebra print, statement necklaces and big, bold patterns and colors are trending.

Maximalism is making a comeback with bold designs across home and fashion categories. Zebra print, statement necklaces and big, bold patterns and colors are trending. Witching Hours: Mystical and spiritual products are gaining popularity, with searches for magic up 113%. Dried flowers, incense, tarot cards and astrology-based items are selling out everywhere.

Despite these positive trends, retailers face challenges in determining how to stock their shelves effectively to attract customers and sell merchandise. Murphy emphasized the importance of being an informed buyer and using resources like the Faire forecast as the ultimate buying guide.

"This is what people want. This is what you need to have in your store," Murphy said.