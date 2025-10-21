Fall Home Upgrades Made Easy with Expert George Oliphant

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by First Alert, LG, Rust-Oleum, Chase, and Signature Kitchen Suite. All opinions expressed are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect the views of WSFL-TV.

TV personality and home improvement expert George Oliphant stopped by Inside South Florida to share his favorite fall refresh tips, from safety and style to smart savings.

First Alert Fire Safety Product

October is Fire Prevention Month, making it the perfect time to check your smoke alarms. George recommends First Alert’s 10-year sealed battery alarms, which use advanced sensing technology to provide early detection while reducing false alarms. He also noted that First Alert and Lowe’s are hosting a free family-friendly fire safety event this weekend. For more information, visit FirstAlert.com .

LG Top Load Washer

Say goodbye to bending and stretching, the new LG Smart Top Load Washer with Easy Unload design makes laundry more ergonomic and efficient. Built-in AI technology customizes each wash, and the sleek design instantly modernizes any space. For more information, visit LG.com .

Rust-Oleum Protective Coatings

For quick makeovers, George recommends Rust-Oleum’s home countertop and floor kits, which let you transform bathrooms, kitchens, or furniture with stunning finishes like faux marble or high-gloss epoxy, all in a single weekend, no sanding or priming needed. For more information, visit RustOleum.com .

Chase Heloc

Need funds for your fall projects? A Chase Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC) lets you borrow up to 80% of your home’s value without affecting your current mortgage rate, perfect for manageable, affordable home improvements. For more information, visit Chase.com .