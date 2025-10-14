Fall Must-Haves for Better Health, Hydration & Energy

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Donato Media. All opinions expressed are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect the views of WSFL-TV.
Fall is here, and if you’re ready to boost your health, energy, and overall wellness this season, registered dietitian Annessa Chumbley has you covered with her favorite fall must-haves from gut support to hydration hacks and easy snacks for busy families.
Juice Plus+ Super Biome
Your gut is the foundation of total health, and Juice Plus+ Super Biome makes it easy to keep things balanced. This two-step system combines a prebiotic and probiotic to nourish your gut microbiome and support overall wellness. Available at us.juiceplus.com.
SunButter Jammies
A lunchbox game changer, SunButter Jammies are crustless, nut-free mini sandwiches made with creamy sunflower seed butter and sweet jelly. Each pack offers 7 grams of protein, whole grains, and no artificial ingredients. Find them in the frozen section at Walmart. For more information, visit sunbutter.com.
Zulu Athletics
Staying hydrated is easier than ever with the Zulu Athletics Pro Stainless Steel Bottle. It features a quick-fill lid (no need to twist off caps) and triple-wall insulation that keeps drinks cold for up to 30 hours. Available at Target and Amazon. For more information, visit zuluathletic.com.
SugarBee Apples
Naturally sweet and crisp, SugarBee Apples bring a taste of fall to every bite with hints of honey, caramel, and molasses. Each apple delivers 20% of your daily fiber and pairs perfectly with homemade cookie dough dip or salads. Available at Publix, Sprouts, and Fresh Market. Learn more at sugarfreeapple.com.
Watch the full segment for Annessa’s complete list of fall favorites and wellness tips. For more information, visit donatamedia.com and follow Annessa on Instagram at @annessachumbleyrd.