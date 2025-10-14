Fall Must-Haves for Better Health, Hydration & Energy

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Donato Media. All opinions expressed are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect the views of WSFL-TV.

Fall is here, and if you’re ready to boost your health, energy, and overall wellness this season, registered dietitian Annessa Chumbley has you covered with her favorite fall must-haves from gut support to hydration hacks and easy snacks for busy families.

Juice Plus+ Super Biome

Your gut is the foundation of total health, and Juice Plus+ Super Biome makes it easy to keep things balanced. This two-step system combines a prebiotic and probiotic to nourish your gut microbiome and support overall wellness. Available at us.juiceplus.com .

SunButter Jammies

A lunchbox game changer, SunButter Jammies are crustless, nut-free mini sandwiches made with creamy sunflower seed butter and sweet jelly. Each pack offers 7 grams of protein, whole grains, and no artificial ingredients. Find them in the frozen section at Walmart. For more information, visit sunbutter.com .

Zulu Athletics

Staying hydrated is easier than ever with the Zulu Athletics Pro Stainless Steel Bottle. It features a quick-fill lid (no need to twist off caps) and triple-wall insulation that keeps drinks cold for up to 30 hours. Available at Target and Amazon. For more information, visit zuluathletic.com .

SugarBee Apples

Naturally sweet and crisp, SugarBee Apples bring a taste of fall to every bite with hints of honey, caramel, and molasses. Each apple delivers 20% of your daily fiber and pairs perfectly with homemade cookie dough dip or salads. Available at Publix, Sprouts, and Fresh Market. Learn more at sugarfreeapple.com .