Fall Must-Haves: From Skincare to Sweet Treats and Even a Caribbean Getaway

Inside South Florida welcomed back lifestyle expert Jon Salas, who shared his ultimate fall essentials to help us refresh routines from beauty to travel.
Lanolips 101 Ointment
Fall means dry, chapped lips, and John swears by Lanolips 101 Ointment. A cult favorite that sells every 30 seconds globally, it’s dermatologically tested, vegetarian-friendly, and ultra-hydrating. Available at Ulta and Ulta.com for $17.
Kandesn Under Eye Masks
These serum-rich masks are packed with niacinamide, retinol, and pumpkin extract, helping brighten and hydrate while reducing puffiness. They’re also eco-friendly and biodegradable. Find them at us.sunrider.com.
Forme Collagen Power Bra
Designed by an orthopedic surgeon, this innovative bra not only improves posture and alignment but is made with eco-friendly fabric infused with collagen technology. Available at forme.science for $208.
Celebrate Fall with Harry & David
From pumpkin cookies and caramel popcorn to seasonal cheesecakes, Harry & David has all the gourmet treats you need for fall entertaining. Visit harryanddavid.com.
The Ritz-Carlton Cayman Cookout
For the ultimate getaway, John recommends the Cayman Cookout, January 14–19, 2026, hosted by acclaimed chefs including Eric Ripert and José Andrés. Guests can indulge in exclusive culinary events while enjoying the luxury of the Ritz-Carlton Grand Cayman. Learn more at caymancookout.com.
Whether it’s upgrading your skincare routine, stocking up on fall flavors, or planning an epic winter escape, these essentials will have you covered all season long. For more recommendations like these, visit hellojonsalas.com.