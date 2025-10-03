Fall Must-Haves: From Skincare to Sweet Treats and Even a Caribbean Getaway

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Hello JS Media. All opinions expressed are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect the views of WSFL-TV.

Inside South Florida welcomed back lifestyle expert Jon Salas, who shared his ultimate fall essentials to help us refresh routines from beauty to travel.

Lanolips 101 Ointment

Fall means dry, chapped lips, and John swears by Lanolips 101 Ointment. A cult favorite that sells every 30 seconds globally, it’s dermatologically tested, vegetarian-friendly, and ultra-hydrating. Available at Ulta and Ulta.com for $17.

Kandesn Under Eye Masks

These serum-rich masks are packed with niacinamide, retinol, and pumpkin extract, helping brighten and hydrate while reducing puffiness. They’re also eco-friendly and biodegradable. Find them at us.sunrider.com .

Forme Collagen Power Bra

Designed by an orthopedic surgeon, this innovative bra not only improves posture and alignment but is made with eco-friendly fabric infused with collagen technology. Available at forme.science for $208.

Celebrate Fall with Harry & David

From pumpkin cookies and caramel popcorn to seasonal cheesecakes, Harry & David has all the gourmet treats you need for fall entertaining. Visit harryanddavid.com .

The Ritz-Carlton Cayman Cookout

For the ultimate getaway, John recommends the Cayman Cookout, January 14–19, 2026, hosted by acclaimed chefs including Eric Ripert and José Andrés. Guests can indulge in exclusive culinary events while enjoying the luxury of the Ritz-Carlton Grand Cayman. Learn more at caymancookout.com .