Fall Must-Haves to Elevate Your Season

Entertainment and lifestyle expert Josh McBride joined Inside South Florida to share his top picks to help you stay stylish, cozy, and refreshed this autumn.

Febreze Fall Scents

Bring the spirit of the season into your home with limited-edition fall scents like Crisp Fall Breeze and Pumpkin Roll. Available in plug-ins and air mist sprays, these scents help tackle odors and wrap your space in the warmth of autumn. Find them at major retailers nationwide.

Vermont Maple Syrup

Maple syrup isn’t just for pancakes anymore. It’s the secret ingredient your BBQ and tailgate menu needs. Dallas pitmasters have been using it in everything from sticky burnt ends to sausages, finding it balances smoky and spicy flavors perfectly. Get recipes and inspiration at MapleMeetsTexasBBQ.com .

Eucerin’s Advanced Hydration

As cooler temps bring drier air, keep your skin hydrated while still protecting it from sun damage. The Eucerin Advanced Hydration Face SPF 50 delivers long-lasting hydration with multi-weight hyaluronic acid, humectants, and antioxidants. Available at mass retailers and Amazon.com .

Sky Organics Organic Castor Oil

The #1 castor oil brand in the U.S. is celebrating National Organic Month with its How Do You Castor? campaign. Their 100% pure, cold-pressed organic castor oil nourishes scalp, lashes, brows, lips, cuticles, and skin, now also available infused with rosemary oil and in an eyelash serum. Shop at SkyOrganics.com , Walmart, Target, and Amazon.

Four Seasons Peninsula Papagayo

If you’re planning a fall escape, this Costa Rican paradise has earned 10 consecutive years of Forbes Five-Star ratings. Enjoy six restaurants, sunset rituals, Wagyu steak dinners, plus zip lining, surfing, and more for the whole family. Book your stay at FourSeasons.com/CostaRica .