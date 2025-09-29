Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fall Must-Haves with Lifestyle Expert Emily Richett

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Donato Media. All opinions expressed are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect the views of WSFL-TV.

Whether you’re planning a big trip this season or just looking to relax at home, lifestyle contributor and Mama Bear Survival author Emily Richett joined Inside South Florida to share her favorite products for fall.

Medjet Memberships

If fall travel is on your calendar, Medjet Memberships offer next-level protection. Unlike traditional insurance, Medjet transports you to your home hospital if you’re hospitalized more than 150 miles away. Memberships start at just $99 and give families peace of mind when traveling near or far. For more information, visit Metjet.com.

Hand & Stone Spa
Looking to unwind closer to home? Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa is the place for a digital detox. With spa memberships starting at $89.95, it’s an easy way to make self-care a regular routine and feel your best this season. For more information, visit HandAndStone.com.

Brugal 1888 Rum

For festive gatherings, Emily recommends Brugal 1888 Rum, a Dominican heritage spirit that’s rich, smooth, and perfect neat or in a cocktail like an espresso martini. Priced at $45, it’s a go-to for elevating your bar cart. For more information, visit Brugal-Rum.com.

Louis Jadot

If wine is more your style, Louis Jadot Beaujolais-Villages is the #1 selling French red wine in America. At just $13.99 a bottle, it’s affordable, versatile, and pairs beautifully with everything from BBQ wings to cozy fall dishes. For more information, visit LoveJadot.com

JonnyPops Rainbow Fruit Stacks
For a family-friendly option, Emily highlights Jonny Pops Organic Rainbow Fruit Stacks. Each pop features six colorful, flavorful layers, is free from the top nine allergens, and made in a peanut-free facility, making it a hit for school birthday celebrations. At $6.99 a box, they’re fun for kids and adults alike. For more information, visit JonnyPops.com.

Watch the segment for all the details and for more of Emily’s fall picks, visit DonatoMedia.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

