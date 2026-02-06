Fantasy football stress causes teeth grinding for over two-thirds of players, study finds

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by DenTek. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Fantasy football may be a game, but the stress it creates can have real physical consequences that last long after the season ends. A recent study by DenTek, the leading over-the-counter nighttime dental guard brand, reveals that more than half of fantasy football players report losing sleep due to season-related stress, while over two-thirds experience jaw pain from clenching or grinding their teeth.

To highlight this issue with humor, DenTek recently unveiled the winner of its fantasy football punishment in San Francisco. Colorado-based fan CJ Kempler, who finished as the lowest-scoring player of the season, received a giant banana statue built to look like him as his penalty for last place.

"Never fun to come in last, but I think it reminds me more of this event and the stuff surrounding it than the season," Kempler said.

NFL long snapper Jon Weeks helped host the event and offered a player's perspective on stress in football.

"Stress is a huge factor in our game. Guys are stressing all the time. I know that sometimes my wife, when she stresses, can grind her teeth. DenTek is something that can help with that," Weeks said.

Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback Ronde Barber says that pressure is all too familiar to athletes.

"Once you leave that field, whether you play good or bad, you know you got to get up and do it again the next day. Those types of pressures constantly stick with you," Barber said.

Dental professionals say stress is a common cause of nighttime teeth grinding, which is why DenTek's line of nighttime dental guards for teeth grinding is designed to be worn while sleeping. The company says the activation is meant to spark conversation, reminding fans that while fantasy football is meant to be fun, the stress can follow them long after the season ends.