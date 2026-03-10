FAU Athletics Director Brian White on record fundraising, conference move and 2026 football season

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Florida Atlantic University. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Florida Atlantic University Athletics Director Brian White says the program's success goes far beyond what shows up on a scoreboard — and the numbers back him up.

White sat down with Inside South Florida at FAU's football stadium to reflect on the program's growth, the university's move to the American Athletic Conference, and what fans can expect from the Owls in the 2026 football season.

Winning in the classroom and in life

White says FAU Athletics has posted a GPA of 3.0 or higher for 20 straight semesters — a streak he considers one of the program's most meaningful achievements.

"We have the flashy tagline, winning in paradise, but there's a lot of meaning there. And it's not just winning competitively, but it's winning in the classroom, and it's winning in life. Our mission is to create a brighter future for FAU through student athlete success," White said.

That success, he says, spans across the athletic department.

"There's so many other sports that have had such great success. Just recently, our men's soccer team won the conference championship. Our men's swim and dive team just won a conference championship as well. Beach volleyball is primarily a top 20 team — NCAA Tournaments two out of the last three years, back-to-back NCAA tournaments in softball. Women's tennis was undefeated last year and advanced within the NCAA tournament," White said.

He also pointed to the program's Final Four run and conference championships in football as highlights that have raised FAU's national profile.

Fundraising growth and community connection

White says FAU Athletics has seen dramatic growth in community support, with fundraising numbers climbing from a few million dollars just a few years ago to $26.4 million in the most recent year.

"We're very proud of what we've been able to do with the Paradise Club in this community, and connecting with the local community and growing our season ticket base and our fans that have really embraced FAU and embraced our student athletes," White said.

A move to the American Athletic Conference

White says the transition to the American Athletic Conference is a critical step in the program's upward trajectory.

"In college athletics, conference realignment is critical for upward mobility. If you look at the television exposure you get in the American Athletic Conference, that is second to none. The more exposure we have, the more we're on television, the better light we can shine on the university," White said.

Looking ahead to the 2026 football season

With coach Zach Kittley entering his second year leading the program, White says he is optimistic about what is ahead on the football field.

"I'm excited to have a big time winning season. Go to a bowl game. I see it all happening this year. I think Coach Kittley had a great year one in a lot of ways. We didn't have the number of wins that we'd like, but we were competitive in almost every game against teams that were competing for the college football playoff," White said.

He also noted that the program has retained its entire coaching staff heading into year two — a sign, he says, of a strong culture being built.

FAU football season tickets are available for $75. White encouraged fans to get out to the stadium and experience the games in person.

"It's the best place to come and watch a game. I think it's going to be a really fun year," White said.

For more information on FAU Athletics, visit fausports.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.