February beauty finds: Mud masks, luxury fragrance, breath strips, and a Gulf Coast resort escape

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Yesi Style. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

From skin care to fragrance to travel, beauty and lifestyle expert Yesi De Avila has rounded up her top February finds to help you prepare for a seasonal glow-up.

Borghese Advance Fango Mud Mask

Winter is an ideal time to prep skin for a glow up, and Avila said the Borghese Fango Active Mud Mask is a standout product for doing just that.

"Borghese Fango Active Mud Mask is a purifying treatment for the face and body. It's enriched with minerals and derived from traditional Tuscan spa treatments that nourish, purify, and enhance your skin's elasticity without over-drying. All you have to do is leave it on for two to five minutes and rinse it off with warm water. I use this twice a week, and it's great for normal combination and oily skins," Avila said.

The mask is available at borghese.com .

House of Creed Aventus for Her

For those planning spring travel, Avila highlighted the House of Creed Adventus for Her traveler set as a luxurious fragrance option to take on the go.

"The House of Creed Aventus for Her automizer set is timeless, a luxurious expression of confidence and artistry from the House of Creed with 310 milliliter refills presented in a refined set and sleeve. The golden white automizer is precision-crafted with supple leather, polished hardware, and elegant detailing reflecting Creed's enduring commitment to artisanal craftsmanship," Avila said.

The set offers woody, fresh, crisp, fruity, and floral options. For more information, visit creedboutique.com .

Lickies

For a pocket-sized addition to any purse or bag, Avila said she has been reaching for Lickies breath strips.

"Lickies bring pocket-sized freshness to your day with bold, flavorful strips that dissolve in seconds, perfect for anytime, anywhere. They're sugar-free, calorie-free, calorie free and a clean ingredient formula that makes fresh breath effortless, whether you're after meals, before a date, or on the go. Lickies is the first brand to introduce flavored breath strips, transforming a stagnant category into a fun, flavorful experience," Avila said.

For more information, visit lickies.com .

The St. Regis Longboat Key Resort

For those ready to start planning a getaway, Avila pointed to the St. Regis Longboat Key Resort in Sarasota as a top Gulf Coast destination.

The resort's signature steakhouse, The CW Prime, features prime cuts and seafood. It's Italian restaurant, Riva, just launched an all-new Messes Giorno European brunch concept. The resort is also home to the first-ever Stout Suite Escape, a package created in collaboration with fashion brand Stout, which includes a luxury golf view suite, Stout Tommy bags, a virtual styling session, and a $300 spa credit.

The St. Regis Spa spans 20,000 square feet of beachfront space and is home to the exclusive La Mer Facial. Amenities include hydrotherapy pools, a snow shower, cold plunges, a sauna, and steam rooms. The resort also features private beaches, winding rivers, personalized butler service, and a 500,000-gallon on-site lagoon.

For more information, visit marriott.com .

Keep up with Yesi De Avila and see more recommendations from her at Yesi.Style .

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.