Feeding South Florida hosts OutRun Hunger 5K at Tropical Park to fight food insecurity

Feeding South Florida is hosting its OutRun Hunger 5K on February 21 at Tropical Park, with additional events planned for Broward County to support the organization's mission of addressing food insecurity affecting 1.7 million people in South Florida.

Paco Velez, President and CEO of Feeding South Florida, explained how the event creates opportunities for community members to join the fight against hunger in the region.

"There's a way for anyone to get involved in the solution, especially to end hunger here in our community," Paco said. "So many families are struggling to put food on the table, and the majority of families we serve are working families with children."

The organization's mission focuses on helping families thrive rather than merely survive in South Florida.

Tropical Park: Full Circle Moment

The choice of Tropical Park holds special significance for Feeding South Florida. The venue, which offers activities including horseback riding, boxing, and soccer, previously served as a distribution site during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It was almost the beginning of our massive COVID distribution throughout the entire area when COVID was around," Paco said. "So we're coming back around full circle and using it as a way to engage folks, to bring people together."

The event welcomes participants of all fitness levels, including runners, walkers, and pet owners, creating an inclusive community atmosphere for like-minded individuals committed to giving back.

Comprehensive Food Distribution Network

Feeding South Florida operates through a network of 250 partner agencies across the four-county area, helping distribute food within respective communities. The organization also conducts direct distributions using tractor-trailers and maintains its own pantries.

According to Paco, 98% of all donations received by Feeding South Florida go directly back to neighbors and community members in need.

Growing Miami Presence

The Miami 5K represents the organization's expansion into the Miami running event scene, with strong community response exceeding expectations.

"We're new to the Miami 5K arena, so we're excited about this," Paco said. "We're getting a lot of folks that are interested in Miami. It's actually our biggest one."

Multiple Ways to Get Involved

Beyond the 5K, Feeding South Florida offers various volunteer opportunities through its website at feedingsouthflorida.org. The organization welcomes 36,000 volunteers annually and accepts both monetary and food donations.

Current initiatives include the Feed Your Creativity art competition for students, which runs through April 30. The competition culminates in a gallery night on May 14 and an unveiling event at Winter School on May 29, featuring a marching band and community celebration.

"It's a beautiful event where the student gets to be in front of all their peers, their administration, their teachers, and we unveil this truck with the marching band and the whole works," Paco said.

For more information about volunteering, donating, or participating in upcoming events, visit feedingsouthflorida.org .

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.