Female leaders discuss philanthropy's impact and how women are transforming communities

Women are the driving force of philanthropy, with research showing they are more likely to give, volunteer more hours, and donate more than men at similar income levels. Female powerhouses are transforming communities around the world, including right here in South Florida.

Three local leaders recently discussed the importance of philanthropy and why women should continue to drive change: brand marketing leader Kathleen Ross, Suzan McDowell, founder of Circle of One Marketing, and Rebekah Lanae Lengel, COO of Big Brothers Big Sisters Miami.

When asked what shaped their commitment to philanthropy, the panelists emphasized the importance of giving back to the community.

"I think it's recognizing how important it is to give back to the community that you are part of. And if you want to see change happen, you have to be a part of that," Rebekah said.

The discussion highlighted that philanthropy doesn't require a certain income level or life stage to participate.

"A lot of time philanthropy feels like a loaded word, that you need to be at a certain income level or you have to be at a certain place in your life before you can be considered a philanthropist," Rebekah noted. "But giving back doesn't have a socioeconomic ceiling or floor anywhere that you want to participate and give back and contribute to your community."

Regarding balancing multiple commitments without becoming overwhelmed, the panelists offered practical advice about making time for what matters most.

"I think about philanthropy as you can give your time, your talent, or your treasure, so there's not just one way to participate," Ross said. "We all have time for the things that are important to us. We make time for the things that are important to us."

McDowell shared her personal journey into philanthropy, explaining how she discovered her ability to make a difference.

"I never thought of myself as a philanthropist. I still don't. I just kind of care," McDowell said. "Once I realized that I actually had… real, true in my soul, power. And then I realized that sharing that power with other people, giving somebody else that ability to have a little bit of it, was transformative."

The conversation also acknowledged that feeling overwhelmed while juggling multiple commitments is normal and acceptable.